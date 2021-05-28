Carter Hall Reaches Souda Bay

210528-N-NQ285-1175
SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 28, 2021) Retail Specialist Seaman Jeffrey Salgado, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Preston Short, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), man an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a sea and anchor evolution, May 28, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 10:20
|Photo ID:
|6683900
|VIRIN:
|210528-N-NQ285-1175
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|923.07 KB
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
