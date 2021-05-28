Carter Hall Reaches Souda Bay

210528-N-NQ285-1099

SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 28, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) handle line during a sea and anchor evolution, May 28, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

