Carter Hall and Hellenic Navy Conduct Flight Operations

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 27, 2021) A Hellenic Navy AB-212 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) helicopter, attached to the Hellenic Navy 1st Helicopter Squadron, prepares for a hoist training exercise on the flight deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during joint flight operations, May 27, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
