    Carter Hall and Hellenic Navy Conduct Flight Operations [Image 10 of 18]

    Carter Hall and Hellenic Navy Conduct Flight Operations

    AT SEA

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210527-N-NQ285-1760
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 27, 2021) Damage Controlmen 2nd Class Aidan Wiscombe, right, and Chyson Hoopai, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), participate in an emergency flight quarters training exercise with the Hellenic Navy 1st Helicopter Squadron during joint flight operations, May 27, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6683892
    VIRIN: 210527-N-NQ285-1760
    Resolution: 4825x3446
    Size: 932.86 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

