Carter Hall and Hellenic Navy Conduct Flight Operations

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 27, 2021) Damage Controlmen 2nd Class Aidan Wiscombe, right, and Chyson Hoopai, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), participate in an emergency flight quarters training exercise with the Hellenic Navy 1st Helicopter Squadron during joint flight operations, May 27, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

