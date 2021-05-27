Carter Hall and Hellenic Navy Conduct Flight Operations

210527-N-NQ285-1219

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 27, 2021) Hellenic Navy Ens. Vasileios Thomopoulos, right, assigned to the Hellenic Navy 1st Helicopter Squadron, checks the quality of JP5 fuel on the flight deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during joint flight operations, May 27, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 Location: AT SEA