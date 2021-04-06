Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Red Cross lets community members volunteer from home

    American Red Cross lets community members volunteer from home

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    06.04.2021

    Photo by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    American Red Cross Station Leadership Partner in USAG Bavaria, Olivia Verreault, works from behind a computer on Red Cross projects. (U.S. Army photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 08:59
    Photo ID: 6683621
    VIRIN: 210604-O-OE810-509
    Resolution: 768x576
    Size: 57.2 KB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross lets community members volunteer from home, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    American Red Cross
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT