Staff Sgt. Tasha Simon Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

210608-N-AZ866-0041 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 8, 2021) Staff Sgt. Tasha Simon recites the Oath of Reenlistment given by Maj. Benjamin Powell, director of operations, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Det. 1, during her reenlistment ceremony on the wing of an RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft on the flight line at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, June 8, 2021. Simon, a native of Lafayette, La., has been in the Air Force for seven years and at NSA Souda Bay for seven months. She reenlisted for four more years. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

