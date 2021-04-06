Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough (right), the Army Medical Command sergeant major, observes Courageous Fury Training during a visit to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 03:41
|Photo ID:
|6683369
|VIRIN:
|210608-A-EK666-0180
|Resolution:
|4104x2931
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Surgeon General visits Regional Health Command Europe [Image 4 of 4], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
