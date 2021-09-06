Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mesquite, Texas native Awarded Communicator of the Month

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    Lt. Cmdr. Rod Smith, Commander, Submarine Group Seven N6 Department Head, presents Mesquite, Texas native, Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Preston Burcham with a Communicator of the Month recognition plaque during an awards ceremony held at headquarters June 8 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

    Texas
    Commander
    Mesquite
    Submarine Group Seven
    Communcator of the Month

