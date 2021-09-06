Lt. Cmdr. Rod Smith, Commander, Submarine Group Seven N6 Department Head, presents Mesquite, Texas native, Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Preston Burcham with a Communicator of the Month recognition plaque during an awards ceremony held at headquarters June 8 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 02:07
|Photo ID:
|6683272
|VIRIN:
|210609-N-DS193-0103
|Resolution:
|4956x3540
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|MESQUITE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mesquite, Texas native Awarded Communicator of the Month, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS
