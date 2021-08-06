Coast Guard, partners rescue overdue fisherman in Federated States of Micronesia

Coast Guard, Air Force, and Federated States of Micronesia responders rescued an overdue fisherman aboard his 19-foot skiff 55 miles west of Ant Atoll, Federated States of Micronesia, June 7, 2021. The joint operation began on Saturday when the Pohnpei Fire Department began searching for the fisherman after he failed to return from collecting mangroves south of Pohnpei. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

