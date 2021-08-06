Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners rescue overdue fisherman in Federated States of Micronesia

    GUAM

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard, Air Force, and Federated States of Micronesia responders rescued an overdue fisherman aboard his 19-foot skiff 55 miles west of Ant Atoll, Federated States of Micronesia, June 7, 2021. The joint operation began on Saturday when the Pohnpei Fire Department began searching for the fisherman after he failed to return from collecting mangroves south of Pohnpei. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 20:31
    Photo ID: 6683113
    VIRIN: 210608-G-NO310-579
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 612.89 KB
    Location: GU
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Air Force
    Sector Guam
    Federated States of Micronesia

