    Moving Right Along

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. Micah Longmire 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    An M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, conducts maneuvers during training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The training helps to ensure that the Soldiers are always ready, always there as warfighters, homeland defenders, and supporters across the globe. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Micah Longmire)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 20:44
    Photo ID: 6683037
    VIRIN: 210608-Z-XB515-889
    Resolution: 6720x3716
    Size: 26.72 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d Mpad
    102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    102nd Mpad
    155NTC21

