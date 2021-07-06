An M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, conducts maneuvers during training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The training helps to ensure that the Soldiers are always ready, always there as warfighters, homeland defenders, and supporters across the globe. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Micah Longmire)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 20:44
|Photo ID:
|6683037
|VIRIN:
|210608-Z-XB515-889
|Resolution:
|6720x3716
|Size:
|26.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving Right Along [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
