Moving Right Along

An M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, conducts maneuvers during training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The training helps to ensure that the Soldiers are always ready, always there as warfighters, homeland defenders, and supporters across the globe. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Micah Longmire)

Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US by SPC Micah Longmire