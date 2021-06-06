Staff Sergeant Salem Dogbe, a member of the Alaska Air National Guard, is a part of the Individual Equipment Element, Logistics Readiness Squadron, 168th Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 6th, 2021. SSgt Dogbe and LRS are tasked with ensuring the Airmen of the 168th Wing are supplied with the equipment and clothing they require for mission success, especially in the arctic environment of Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt James Michaels/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 19:12 Photo ID: 6682974 VIRIN: 210606-Z-AI276-1021 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 5.15 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen of the Arctic [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt James Michaels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.