Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen of the Arctic [Image 5 of 14]

    Airmen of the Arctic

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Michaels 

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sergeant Salem Dogbe, Individual Equipment Element, 168th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, crosschecks stock numbers on an inventory item at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 6th, 2021. LRS is tasked with ensuring the Airmen of the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, are supplied with the equipment and clothing they require for mission success, especially in the arctic environment of Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt James Michaels/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 19:12
    Photo ID: 6682966
    VIRIN: 210606-Z-AI276-1018
    Resolution: 5712x3800
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen of the Arctic [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt James Michaels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment
    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment
    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment
    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alaskaairnationalguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT