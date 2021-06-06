Airmen of the Arctic

Staff Sergeant Salem Dogbe, Individual Equipment Element, 168th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, crosschecks stock numbers on an inventory item at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 6th, 2021. LRS is tasked with ensuring the Airmen of the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, are supplied with the equipment and clothing they require for mission success, especially in the arctic environment of Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt James Michaels/Released)

