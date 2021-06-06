168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment

Staff Sergeant Salem Dogbe, Individual Equipment Element, 168th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, observes as fellow Airmen try on Operational Camouflage Pattern cold weather parkas at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 6th, 2021. Airmen from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, are being issued their OCP cold weather parka, a vital part of their uniform when operating in an arctic environment. LRS is tasked with ensuring the Airmen of the 168th Wing are supplied with the clothing and equipment they require for mission success, especially in the sub-zero temperatures of Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt James Michaels/Released)

