Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment [Image 1 of 14]

    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Michaels 

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sergeant Salem Dogbe, Individual Equipment Element, 168th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, speaks with Airman First Class Zoe Gruben, Crew Chief, 168th Wing, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 6th, 2021. Airmen from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, are being issued their Operational Camouflage Pattern cold weather parka, a vital part of their uniform when operating in an arctic environment. LRS is tasked with ensuring the Airmen of the 168th Wing are supplied with the clothing and equipment they require for mission success, especially in the sub-zero temperatures of Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt James Michaels/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 19:14
    Photo ID: 6682962
    VIRIN: 210606-Z-AI276-1012
    Resolution: 5685x3782
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt James Michaels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment
    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment
    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment
    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    168th Wing Airmen Receive Uniform Items For Arctic Environment
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic
    Airmen of the Arctic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alaskaairnationalguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT