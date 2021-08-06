Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Kirk Thorsteinson, the Alaska Army National Guard chaplain, promoted to lieutenant colonel [Image 2 of 4]

    Chaplain Kirk Thorsteinson, the Alaska Army National Guard chaplain, promoted to lieutenant colonel

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Chaplain Kirk Thorsteinson, the Alaska Army National Guard chaplain, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel during a ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Charles Knowles, commander of the Alaska Army National Guard, at the Alaska National Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson June 8, 2021. Thorsteinson is originally from Juneau, and has served in the Alaska Army National Guard since 1999, except for an approximately two-year period where he transferred to the Oregon National Guard. He has served as a chaplain since 2004 at multiple different assignments throughout the state, and has been the Alaska Army National Guard chaplain since November of 2020. He additionally serves as the chaplain for Veterans of Foreign Wars Taku Post 5559 (lifetime legacy gold member), American Legion Auke Bay Post 25 (lifetime member), Pioneers of Alaska Men’s Igloo 6, and has clergy privileges with the State of Alaska’s Department of Corrections Chaplaincy Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Kirk Thorsteinson, the Alaska Army National Guard chaplain, promoted to lieutenant colonel [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    national guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    J-BER

