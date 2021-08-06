Chaplain Kirk Thorsteinson, the Alaska Army National Guard chaplain, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel during a ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Charles Knowles, commander of the Alaska Army National Guard, at the Alaska National Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson June 8, 2021. Thorsteinson is originally from Juneau, and has served in the Alaska Army National Guard since 1999, except for an approximately two-year period where he transferred to the Oregon National Guard. He has served as a chaplain since 2004 at multiple different assignments throughout the state, and has been the Alaska Army National Guard chaplain since November of 2020. He additionally serves as the chaplain for Veterans of Foreign Wars Taku Post 5559 (lifetime legacy gold member), American Legion Auke Bay Post 25 (lifetime member), Pioneers of Alaska Men’s Igloo 6, and has clergy privileges with the State of Alaska’s Department of Corrections Chaplaincy Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 17:15 Photo ID: 6682868 VIRIN: 210608-Z-MK318-0008 Resolution: 6194x4130 Size: 1 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain Kirk Thorsteinson, the Alaska Army National Guard chaplain, promoted to lieutenant colonel [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.