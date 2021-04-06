Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Division, Districts celebrate 50 years of the MKARNS with partners at Port of Catoosa [Image 1 of 2]

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Southwestern Division Commander Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck speaks at the Port of Catoosa during the McClellan‐Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System 50th Anniversary celebration June 4. He joined Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum, Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Director of the Arkansas Waterway Commission Cassandra Caldwell and others to talk about the past present and future of the system.

