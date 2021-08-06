Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 2 of 5]

    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. James Dean, an observer coach/trainer with 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, ground guides an M915A5 Line-Haul Tractor Truck from a ditch on the side of a road June 8, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The vehicles needed to be safely driven out of the ditch without compromising each truck’s tipping point angle. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 15:47
    Photo ID: 6682748
    VIRIN: 210608-A-FK859-434
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 13.49 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021
    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021
    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021
    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021
    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    First Army
    Readiness
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Readiness
    Alabama Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT