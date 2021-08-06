Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Lam, an observer coach/trainer with 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, and a Soldier from the 206th Transportation Company, 207th Regional Support Group, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, discuss how to safely drive an M915A5 Line-Haul Tractor Truck from a ditch on the side of a road June 8, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The vehicles needed to be safely driven out of the ditch without compromising each truck’s tipping point angle. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 15:47 Photo ID: 6682747 VIRIN: 210608-A-FK859-317 Resolution: 3459x5254 Size: 10.12 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.