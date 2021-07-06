75th EAS Conducts Tactical Combat Airlift Operations in East Africa

Members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transfer cargo and personnel aboard a C-130J Super Hercules to and from tactical forward operating bases in East Africa during a combat airlift mission, June 7, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

