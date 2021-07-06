Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS Conducts Tactical Combat Airlift Operations in East Africa [Image 40 of 46]

    75th EAS Conducts Tactical Combat Airlift Operations in East Africa

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transfer cargo and personnel aboard a C-130J Super Hercules to and from tactical forward operating bases in East Africa during a combat airlift mission, June 7, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 14:42
    Photo ID: 6682586
    VIRIN: 210607-F-UN842-1048
    Resolution: 3382x2250
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 75th EAS Conducts Tactical Combat Airlift Operations in East Africa [Image 46 of 46], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Combat Airlift
    75EAS

