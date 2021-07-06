Members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transfer cargo and personnel aboard a C-130J Super Hercules to and from tactical forward operating bases in East Africa during a combat airlift mission, June 7, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 14:42
|Photo ID:
|6682585
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-UN842-1039
|Resolution:
|3560x2369
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS Conducts Tactical Combat Airlift Operations in East Africa [Image 46 of 46], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
