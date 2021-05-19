Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gladiators reach out to local high school students

    CONVERSE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Maj. Nathan Allen, 960th Cyberspace Wing operations support flight, and Senior Airman Manuel Chairez, 426th Network Warfare Squadron cyber operator, talk with Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students at Judson High School, Converse, Texas, May 19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 12:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gladiators reach out to local high school students [Image 5 of 5], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

