Maj. Eduardo Trelles, 960th Cyberspace Wing intelligence planning branch chief, speaks to a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps student about becoming a foreign affairs officer at Judson High School, Converse, Texas, May 19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 12:43
|Photo ID:
|6682306
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-FS041-1071
|Resolution:
|2635x1962
|Size:
|536 KB
|Location:
|CONVERSE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gladiators reach out to local high school students [Image 5 of 5], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gladiators reach out to local high school students
