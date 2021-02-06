Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honduran Chief of Delegation to the IADB Visits the IADC [Image 28 of 28]

    Honduran Chief of Delegation to the IADB Visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Captain Hector Tercero, Honduran Chief of Delegation to the IADB for a Campus visit on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., June 2, 2021. During the visit, the visitors conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief and the visit concluded with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 12:34
    Photo ID: 6682281
    VIRIN: 210602-F-VO743-1028
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honduran Chief of Delegation to the IADB Visits the IADC [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    U.S. Army South
    USSOUTHCOM
    Honduras
    IADC
    IADB

