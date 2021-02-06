Honduran Chief of Delegation to the IADB Visits the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Captain Hector Tercero, Honduran Chief of Delegation to the IADB for a Campus visit on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., June 2, 2021. During the visit, the visitors conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief and the visit concluded with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

