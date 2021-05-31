Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Participate in Memorial Day Run [Image 14 of 16]

    Sailors Participate in Memorial Day Run

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Cote 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210531-N-UJ449-1432 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 31, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Amy Aungst participates in a Memorial Day torch run onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, May 31, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Cote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 11:32
    Photo ID: 6682162
    VIRIN: 210531-N-UJ449-1432
    Resolution: 4614x3296
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate in Memorial Day Run [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italy
    NAS Sigonella
    Sicily
    Memorial Day
    Run
    U.S. Navy

