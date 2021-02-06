Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM Decontaminant Thrives after Patent License Agreement

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Brian Feeney 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    The Chemical Biological Center and MQM Solutions Inc., successfully commercialized the Solid Decontamination (DECON) Blend.

    Research Development Engineering and Technology (RDTE)

    DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center

