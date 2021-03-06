210603-N-HU253-1016 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 3, 2021) Capt. Greg Smith, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, gives the opening remarks during a Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, June 3. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd/Released)

