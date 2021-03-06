Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway Commemoration [Image 4 of 5]

    Battle of Midway Commemoration

    BAHRAIN

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Boyd 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    210603-N-HU253-1105 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 3, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Erich Grawunder discusses the events of the Battle of Midway during a commemoration ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, June 3. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd/Released)

    Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    Navy
    Battle of Midway

