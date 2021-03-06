210603-N-HU253-1083 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 3, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Erich Grawunder speaks about the events leading up to the Battle of Midway during a commemoration ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, June 3. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 05:57 Photo ID: 6681585 VIRIN: 210603-N-HU253-1083 Resolution: 3337x2224 Size: 818.91 KB Location: BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Midway Commemoration [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cody Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.