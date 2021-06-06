African Lion 2021-ROC Drill Rehearsal

U.S. and partner nation military leaders conduct a rehearsal of concept drill to ensure that they and their subordinates understand joint exercise African Lion 2021, at the Royal Moroccan military’s Southern Zone Headquarters, June 6th, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. Al21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Christopher Brecht)

