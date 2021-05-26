CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 26, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, gives a presentation on Japanese civilian life during World War II illustrated through the lives of his wife’s grandmother and another young woman as part of the CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration held at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 26, 2021. His presentation was accompanied by his personal collection of World War II-era Japanese home front artifacts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Parker)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6681325
|VIRIN:
|210526-N-RU672-0075
|Resolution:
|6186x4419
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT