CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 26, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, gives a presentation on Japanese civilian life during World War II illustrated through the lives of his wife’s grandmother and another young woman as part of the CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration held at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 26, 2021. His presentation was accompanied by his personal collection of World War II-era Japanese home front artifacts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Parker)

