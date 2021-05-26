CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 26, 2021) Sailors look at informational displays on different Asian cultures and countries while attending the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration held at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 26, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

Date Taken: 05.26.2021
Location: OKINAWA, JP