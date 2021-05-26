CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 26, 2021) Sailors look at a collection of World War II-era Japanese home front artifacts while attending the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration held at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 26, 2021. The artifacts were part of a presentation given during the event about wartime life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 02:05 Photo ID: 6681323 VIRIN: 210526-N-QY759-0057 Resolution: 6624x4731 Size: 1.98 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.