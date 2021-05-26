Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021 [Image 3 of 5]

    CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 26, 2021) Sailors look at a collection of World War II-era Japanese home front artifacts while attending the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration held at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 26, 2021. The artifacts were part of a presentation given during the event about wartime life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    diversity
    Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    CFAO

