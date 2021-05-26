CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 26, 2021) Sailors look at a collection of World War II-era Japanese home front artifacts while attending the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration held at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 26, 2021. The artifacts were part of a presentation given during the event about wartime life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 02:05
|Photo ID:
|6681323
|VIRIN:
|210526-N-QY759-0057
|Resolution:
|6624x4731
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
