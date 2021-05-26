CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 26, 2021) Chief Navy Career Counselor Loribelle Valdez, assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force, gives a presentation on her life experiences as an Asian-American from the Philippines as part of the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration held at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 26, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

