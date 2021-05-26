Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021 [Image 2 of 5]

    CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 26, 2021) Chief Navy Career Counselor Loribelle Valdez, assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force, gives a presentation on her life experiences as an Asian-American from the Philippines as part of the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration held at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 26, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 02:05
    Photo ID: 6681321
    VIRIN: 210526-N-QY759-0046
    Resolution: 7453x5324
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: OLONGAPO, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021
    CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021
    CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021
    CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021
    CFAO Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    diversity
    Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT