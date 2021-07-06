Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Operations Group CoC [Image 3 of 5]

    Expeditionary Operations Group CoC

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Brian Backman, outgoing 379th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Brig. Gen. Daniel Tulley, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, as he relinquishes command of the 379th EOG during the Change of Command ceremony on June 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Change of Command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    TAGS

    CoC
    Change of Command
    OG
    EOG
    Expeditionary Operations Group

