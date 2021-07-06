Col. Brian Backman, outgoing 379th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Brig. Gen. Daniel Tulley, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, as he relinquishes command of the 379th EOG during the Change of Command ceremony on June 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Change of Command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 01:59 Photo ID: 6681222 VIRIN: 210607-F-DR848-1022 Resolution: 5609x4211 Size: 1.46 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Operations Group CoC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.