210605-N-HG846-1095 SEA OF JAPAN (June 6, 2021) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lareesa Garza, from Fayetteville, N.C., inspects a Naval Firefighter Thermal Imager (NFFTI) during routine maintenance aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

