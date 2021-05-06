210605-N-HG846-1095 SEA OF JAPAN (June 6, 2021) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lareesa Garza, from Fayetteville, N.C., inspects a Naval Firefighter Thermal Imager (NFFTI) during routine maintenance aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 22:21
|Photo ID:
|6681181
|VIRIN:
|210605-N-HG846-1095
|Resolution:
|2293x1638
|Size:
|684.65 KB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lareesa Garza, from Fayetteville, N.C., inspects a Naval Firefighter Thermal Imager (NFFTI) during routine maintenance, by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fayetteville, N.C., Native serves aboard Rafael Peralta while forward-deployed in the Pacific Ocean
