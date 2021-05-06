Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lareesa Garza, from Fayetteville, N.C., inspects a Naval Firefighter Thermal Imager (NFFTI) during routine maintenance

    FAYETTEVILLE, SEA OF JAPAN

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210605-N-HG846-1095 SEA OF JAPAN (June 6, 2021) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lareesa Garza, from Fayetteville, N.C., inspects a Naval Firefighter Thermal Imager (NFFTI) during routine maintenance aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 22:21
    Photo ID: 6681181
    VIRIN: 210605-N-HG846-1095
    Resolution: 2293x1638
    Size: 684.65 KB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lareesa Garza, from Fayetteville, N.C., inspects a Naval Firefighter Thermal Imager (NFFTI) during routine maintenance, by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fayetteville, N.C., Native serves aboard Rafael Peralta while forward-deployed in the Pacific Ocean

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115

