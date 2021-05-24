U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert Dobbins, 344th Airlift Refueling Squadron KC-46 pilot, looks out

the window from a flight deck during a flight at Mobility Guardian, Michigan, May 24, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 20:25 Photo ID: 6681101 VIRIN: 210525-F-DU706-0228 Resolution: 5348x3558 Size: 6.84 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobility Guardian 2021 KC-46 Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.