    Mobility Guardian 2021 KC-46 Flight [Image 5 of 5]

    Mobility Guardian 2021 KC-46 Flight

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert Dobbins, 344th Airlift Refueling Squadron KC-46 pilot, looks out
    the window from a flight deck during a flight at Mobility Guardian, Michigan, May 24, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 20:25
    Photo ID: 6681101
    VIRIN: 210525-F-DU706-0228
    Resolution: 5348x3558
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian 2021 KC-46 Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MG21 MG 21 AMC Air Mobility Command

