Mobility Guardian 2021 KC-46 Flight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Dixon, 344th Airlift Refueling Squadron KC-46 pilot, looks at a KC-10 Extender during a flight at Mobility Guardian, Michigan, May 24, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 20:24
