    COMSUBPAC Visits USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) [Image 2 of 2]

    COMSUBPAC Visits USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735)

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Rebecca Ives  

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    SILVERDALE, Wash. - Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Sailors from the Ohio-class, ballistic-missile submarine USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) Gold crew June 7. As the principal advisor to the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, for submarine matters, Jablon visited Commander, Submarine Group 9, and other strategic deterrent units in the Pacific Northwest to see current unit operations and capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rebecca Ives/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 20:16
    Photo ID: 6681077
    VIRIN: 210607-N-AI605-672
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.64 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSUBPAC Visits USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Rebecca Ives, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735)

    Fleet ballistic missile submarines (SSBN)

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    PACFLT
    USS Pennsylvania
    Submarine Group 9
    COMSUBGRU9
    SSBN 735

