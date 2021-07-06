COMSUBPAC Visits USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735)

SILVERDALE, Wash. - Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Sailors from the Ohio-class, ballistic-missile submarine USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) Gold crew June 7. As the principal advisor to the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, for submarine matters, Jablon visited Commander, Submarine Group 9, and other strategic deterrent units in the Pacific Northwest to see current unit operations and capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rebecca Ives/Released)

