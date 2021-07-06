210607-N-YU572-0105

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jay Pugh 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (June 7, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. One of the most consequential naval engagements in world history, the Battle of Midway was critical to turning the tide of World War II in the Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jay C. Pugh. RELEASED.

