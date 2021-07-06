210607-N-YU572-0105

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (June 7, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. One of the most consequential naval engagements in world history, the Battle of Midway was critical to turning the tide of World War II in the Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jay C. Pugh. RELEASED.

