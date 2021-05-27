962nd AACS Airman alleviates the pressure from the E-3 Sentry

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Boyd, the 3rd Wing noncommissioned officer in charge of Agile Combat Employment, poses for a photo holding his solution to the radio deficiency in the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 27, 2021. The pump created increases the AWACS’ communications capabilities in the air, and reduces the amount of equipment that aircrew and maintenance are required to carry to and from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

