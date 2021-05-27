Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    962nd AACS Airman alleviates the pressure from the E-3 Sentry [Image 1 of 3]

    962nd AACS Airman alleviates the pressure from the E-3 Sentry

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Boyd, the 3rd Wing noncommissioned officer in charge of Agile Combat Employment, poses for a photo holding his solution to the radio deficiency in the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 27, 2021. The pump created increases the AWACS’ communications capabilities in the air, and reduces the amount of equipment that aircrew and maintenance are required to carry to and from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 13:58
    Photo ID: 6680314
    VIRIN: 210527-F-DU873-1006
    Resolution: 3431x2283
    Size: 679.12 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 962nd AACS Airman alleviates the pressure from the E-3 Sentry [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    962nd AACS Airman alleviates the pressure from the E-3 Sentry
    962nd AACS Airman alleviates the pressure from the E-3 Sentry
    962nd AACS Airman alleviates the pressure from the E-3 Sentry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    962nd AACS Airman alleviates the pressure from the E-3 Sentry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    E-3 Sentry AWACS
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT