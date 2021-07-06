SD Austin and NATO SecGen Stoltenberg conduct bilateral exchange

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg conduct a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 7, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
