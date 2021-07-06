Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg conduct a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 7, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 13:53
|Photo ID:
|6680298
|VIRIN:
|210607-D-BM568-1002
|Resolution:
|4757x3321
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Austin and NATO SecGen Stoltenberg conduct bilateral exchange [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT