U.S. Air Force pilots prepare for the 77th anniversary for D-Day over Normandy, Beach, France, June 6, 2021.The “D” in D-Day isn’t short for departure or decision. As early as World War I, the U.S. military used the term D-Day to designate the launch date of a mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 11:24
|Photo ID:
|6680034
|VIRIN:
|210606-F-VY348-0062
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130Js conduct flyovers during D-Day 77th anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT