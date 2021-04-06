‘Perfect storm’ of issues creates challenges for Fort Knox contractor, Soldiers during peak PCS season

Fort Knox Garrison leaders are alerting Soldiers and their Families to some backlog in cutting PCS orders that might pose some challenges during peak PCS season. Leaders are also encouraging Soldiers to be actively engaged in ensuring their orders are tracked and completed.
