    LRC Ansbach plans, operations chief retires with 36 years of Army service

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    06.07.2021

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jeannette Gonzalez-Morales entered the Army in 1984 as a unit supply specialist. She retires this week as the plans and operations chief for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach with nearly 36 years of service with the Army.

