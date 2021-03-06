Newly promoted Indiana National Guard Lt. Col Harmonie Foster, of Nashville, and loved ones gather for photo after her promotion ceremony, Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. From left, Charles Benson, Foster and Lexie Foster.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6678422
|VIRIN:
|210603-A-QE866-524
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|14.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th Infantry Division promotes logistics officer to lieutenant colonel [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Tierra Fernanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT