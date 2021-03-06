Lexie Foster prepares to pin her mother, Indiana National Guard Lt. Col. Harmonie Foster, of Nashville, with her new rank at the Camp Atterbury Regional Training Institute, Thursday, June 3, 2021
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 14:13
|Photo ID:
|6678421
|VIRIN:
|210603-A-QE866-212
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|14.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 38th Infantry Division promotes logistics officer to lieutenant colonel [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Tierra Fernanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
